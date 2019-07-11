Authorities identify victim of Fairbury homicide

With five suspects in custody, the Jefferson County Sheriff has released the identify of a victim in a July 1 homicide at Crystal Springs Park just southwest of Fairbury.

The victim has now been identified as Marc C. Jarrell, 28, of Lincoln.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the possible crime on the evening of July 4. Possible suspect vehicles and subjects were developed over the next 24 hours.

According to Sheriff Nels Sorensen, on the evening of July 5, a suspect vehicle was located, driven by Trey Saathoff, of Diller. He was initially arrested for possession of a controlled substance. The investigation led to the discovery of the crime scene, which was located and processed on July 6. On July 7, suspects Jerry Gilbert and Caitlyn Grable were arrested after a brief standoff in Fairbury.

Sorensen said Gilbert led authorities to the body located on a country road south of Endicott on July 8.

On July 9, Realidy Schram was arrested and on July 10, Logan Evans, 20, of Beatrice was arrested, both on charges of being an accessory to 2nd degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing. Here is a full summary of arrests in relation to this case.

