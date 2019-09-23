Authorities identify three people killed in I-80 crash near Gibbon

Authorities have identified the three people killed in a traffic accident on Interstate 80 near Gibbon last week.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Ryan Vanicek, 37, of Schuyler; Daniel Seelhoff, 50, of Lincoln; and Scott Gaylord, 54, also of Lincoln, all died in the accident.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Friday.

According to the NSP, traffic had slowed as it was entering a construction zone on eastbound I-80. A semi-tractor/truck trailer then failed to slow down and struck the traffic from the rear.

The initial collision caused a chain reaction, involving seven vehicles. The first vehicle hit by the semi was a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Vanicek. Daniel Seelhoff was a passenger in that vehicle. Seelhoff was pronounced deceased on the scene. Vanicek was air-lifted by medical helicopter to a Kearney hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Scott Gaylord was driving a Chevrolet Equinox involved in the crash. He was taken to a Kearney hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Three other people were injured in the accident but all are expected to recover.

The driver of the semi, Kenneth Kratt, 34, of Madera, California, was not seriously injured.

The crash investigation continues.