Authorities identify one of two people killed in crash near Council Bluffs

Authorities have identified one of two people killed in a traffic accident in Pottawattamie County Friday afternoon as Floyd Quick, 17, of Council Bluffs.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. near Pioneer Trail and Humboldt Lane.

Deputies were called there to investigate a two-vehicle crash. They said a Honda CRV had been traveling west on Pioneer Trail and a Ford F-350 was eastbound. The vehicles collided near the intersection of Humboldt Lane, both went into a ditch and the Honda overturned.

Quick and the other person killed were both in the Honda.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office is working on identifying the second victim.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office is still trying to determine who was driving the Honda.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Investigations Division at (712) 890-2288.