Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Highway 75 crash

A chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles on Highway 75 left a 47-year-old motorcyclist dead Wednesday afternoon.

Jody A. Emmert of Bellevue died at the scene of the crash, about a quarter-mile south of the Highway 34 junction, according to a report issued Wednesday by the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

About 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, the four vehicles were southbound, heading toward the Highway 34 overpass, when the 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle hit a 1998 Ford Windstar minivan, triggering a second crash involving a 2018 Ford Transit work van and a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup, the report states.

The pick-up and work van were "trailing" the motorcycle and the minivan prior to the crash, the report states. The pick-up hit the left rear-quarter of the work van, which had slowed in an attempt to avoid the motorcycle crash, the report states.

The crash closed Highway 75 southbound for several hours.

Following the crash, the pick-up driver was treated and released from the hospital, the report states. One teen riding in the pick-up was treated for a mild injury caused by the seatbelt.

Highway 75 re-opened about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The crash remains under investigation.