Authorities identify man killed in Saunders County crash

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office has identified a man killed in a crash on an icy Highway 77 Friday morning as Jose Sergio Rodas, 37, of Sioux City.

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators said Nicolas Leon, 40, of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa was driving a Ford 250 Super Duty pickup on the highway when he lost control approximately 1 and 3/4 miles north of Mead, Nebraska. The pickup crossed into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Kristen Kusik, 64, of Lincoln.

Rodas was riding in the front passenger seat of the pickup and died at the scene. Leon, the pickup driver, was treated in Wahoo for injuries that are not life-threatening and another passenger in the pickup was treated at the scene.

Kusik suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an Omaha hospital for treatment.