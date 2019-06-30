Authorities identify drowning victim from Two Rivers State Recreation Area

Authorities have identified the man who drowned at Two Rivers State Recreation Area Saturday as Joshua Williams, 41, of Sarpy County.

Emergency crews were called to the park for a water rescue shortly after noon.

The initial call details stated one juvenile was still in the water and CPR was being performed on an adult male later identified as Williams.

Deputies located a juvenile out of the water and another juvenile hanging onto some branches in the water. They located Williams in the water and a witness was attempting to perform CPR on him.

Deputies and the witness pulled Williams out of the water and up the embankment where they performed CPR and used the AED. Another citizen on an airboat was flagged down by other witnesses and pulled the juvenile out of the water.

Paramedics arrived and took over CPR on Williams. Despite all lifesaving efforts, he was declared deceased at the scene.

The two children were both transported to the hospital for observation.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the two children were attempting to walk out to a sandbar after they saw other people there. They did not know that the people on the sandbar gout there by airboat.

The children were walking out when the water got deeper and one juvenile was unable to swim well. Williams then went out to help the juveniles in an attempt to pull them to the shore. He was able to hold both children up while bobbing under the water. They were able to reach some logs in the river where one child stayed and the other made it to shore.

At some point Williams ended up drowning as he was trying to assist the other child to the shore.

An autopsy was ordered to formally determine the cause of death.

Authorities say extreme caution should be used in and around all bodies of water in Douglas County as the water levels still appears to be higher than normal as a result of the 2019 spring flood.