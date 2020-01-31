Authorities identify Iowa flooded home attempted burglary suspects

After a tipster reported seeing the vehicle shown on a security camera recording of a flooded homes burglar, the Mills County Sheriff's Office said they had arrested a possible accessory but were still looking for their main suspect.

Sheriff's deputies said in a Friday news release that they are looking for Austin Marsh of Omaha, who faces charges of third-degree attempted burglary in connection with burglaries reported in Pacific Junction.

They have arrested Autumn Vandry of Papillon, who is facing charges of accessory after the fact, the release states.

The Sheriff's Office is also looking into leads on other possible suspects, the release states.