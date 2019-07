The Cedar Bluffs teacher found dead over the weekend died by suicide, according to an autopsy report.

“After autopsy, we rule the missing person case as a suicide,” Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stulenholz said Monday afternoon.

Elementary school teacher Tammy Sukstorf, 52, of rural Cedar Bluffs had last been seen about 10:30 p.m. July 5. Her body was found Sunday evening.