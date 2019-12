Authorities in South Dakota say nine people were killed in a plane crash near the town of Chamberlain Saturday afternoon.

Our sister station KSFY, in Sioux Falls, reports that according to Brule County State's Attorney Theresa Maule, nine people died in the crash in rural Brule County. The pilot and two children are among the dead. 12 people were on board the plane.

The plane was leaving Chamberlain, heading to Idaho.

An NTSB tweet indicates the plane was a Pilatus PC-12.