Chase leads to door-to-door search for wanted fugitive in north Omaha

Nebraska State Patrol joined Council Bluffs Police on Tuesday morning in a door-to-door search in North Omaha for a man they believed to be wanted fugitive Jamie Kennedy.

Police and K-9 units were seen by 6 News searching the area of 36th and Ida streets after a chase from Iowa ended in Nebraska around 10:30 a.m.

A damaged vehicle believed to belong to the chase suspect was found in the area.

Omaha Metro Area Fugitive Task Force said Monday they were trying to quickly locate Kennedy before he could hurt others. Anyone who sees him or knows his location is advised to call 9-1-1 immediately.

