Authorities work to break up Platte River ice jams, keep close watch on Highway 64 bridge

Authorities have been monitoring the Platte River closely Tuesday, particularly the flow of water under the Highway 64 bridge.

While there are sheets of ice and an ice jam farther upstream, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District said this spot of free-flowing water is a good sign.

Members of the U.S. Geological Survey-Nebraska were out there earlier checking on river monitoring technology.

The instruments allow people across the state to check on rivers in real-time to stay informed about river levels.

Authorities say the river levels there are about two feet higher than “normal,” but the ice seen on the river at this spot is nowhere near as thick as what it was last year.

Overall, while it’s important to stay informed and alert, the Papio NRD does not want people to panic about the flooding.

Breaking up the ice

Hexagon Helicopters worked with Dodge County Emergency Management on Tuesday to attempt to break up some of the Platte River ice jams using a prototype apparatus, according to a Facebook post from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Attached to the helicopter using an electromagnet, the metal hexagon-shaped device gets dropped onto the ice, the post states. The blue barrels make the apparatus float so it can be picked up and dropped again.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.