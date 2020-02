Police have arrested a Lincoln photographer accused of manufacturing child pornography.

Police say 50-year-old Gregory Dightman photographed underage girls under the guise of paid modeling jobs, but took sexually explicit photos of the girls. Police say Dightman distributed some of the photos.

Prosecutors charged Dightman on Friday with two counts each of generating child pornography and child abuse involving two teenagers.

He was being held on $150,000 bond.