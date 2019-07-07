Authorities resume search for missing Saunders County teacher

Authorities resumed a sweeping search Sunday for a missing Saunders County elementary school teacher. The Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with information on Tammy Sukstorf's whereabouts to contact them.

Sukstorf, 52, of rural Cedar Bluffs was last seen on July 5th at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Her vehicle was located near County Roads 19 and S a few miles from her home and her personal belongings, including her cell phone, were inside.

Authorities searched the area Saturday to no avail then resumed the search on Sunday. The Nebraska State Patrol had its helicopter up and drones are being used to survey the area.

The Sheriff's Department tells 6 News there has been an "extensive" ground search and the Civil Air Patrol was assisting Sunday morning but eventually pulled out because of what the CAP's Steve Kuddis called a "lack of evidence of where else to search."

The Sheriff's Office said at this point they do not expect foul play.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them at 402-443-1000 or call Crime Stoppers at 402 443-8181 to stay anonymous.