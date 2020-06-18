Endangered missing advisory activated for 60-year-old woman in Lincoln

The Nebraska State Patrol has activated an endangered missing advisory Thursday for eastern Nebraska to help Lincoln Police locate 60-year-old Cynthia Ann Sholar.

Authorities believe she may have been abducted, according to the updated EMA.

Sholar is described as about 5 feet, 5 inches tall; weighing approximately 120 pounds; with short brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday near 3900 Pine Lake Road in Lincoln, wearing a black tank top with a sunflower print, a gray sweatshirt, and white pants, the EMA alert states.

Authorities believe she may have been abducted by Joshua M. Hart, according to the NSP release. The two may be in a black 2009 Porsche Cayenne SUV with Florida plate No. NGPJ13, the release states. It's not known what direction they may been traveling.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911 or contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000.