Authorities: Woman killed in northeastern Kansas crash

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Bellvue woman has been killed in the head-on crash of a pickup truck and sport utility vehicle on U.S. Highway 24 just west of St. Marys in northeastern Kansas.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. Friday when a 19-year-old St. Marys man driving a pickup went west in the eastbound lane of the highway, hitting an SUV driven by 54-year-old Kathleen Cummings. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.