Authorities: Kansas man killed in southeast Nebraska crash

- Authorities say a Kansas man died after a car he was in crashed off a rural road in southeast Nebraska.

The crash occurred Sunday, about 2 miles (3.1 kilometers) northwest of Fairbury. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says deputies found two injured people at the site. They'd been ejected.

One died later at a Fairbury hospital. He's been identified as Cody Craig, who lived in Hanover, Kansas.

The second, unidentified person was taken to a Lincoln hospital.

Investigators suspect alcohol consumption was a factor in the crash.

