Authorities ID two men found dead in sand pit pond

Authorities have released the names of two men whose bodies were found in a south-central Nebraska subdivision sandpit pond last week.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office identified the men as Jaime Estuardo Perez-Carias, 26, and Rodrigo Ramos-Tino, 37. Both lived in Grand Island.

The bodies were found early Friday morning after Buffalo County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene two miles south of Shelton on Thursday night. A construction company worker had reported that one of his co-workers was missing. The company was working on a residential site near the sandpit.

Investigators determined that two had not been seen or heard from since early Thursday morning.

Investigators believe the men had intended to fish at the sandpit before starting work. Officials said no foul play is suspected. Autopsies have been ordered.