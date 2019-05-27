Authorities ID man who drowned in lake near Columbus

Authorities in Platte County say Nicholas Rodriguez, 19, of Wayne, Nebraska, drowned over the weekend while trying to help a friend who had fallen in the water at a lake near Columbus.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 10:30 Saturday morning on a report of a possible drowning at Lake Babcock waterway north of Columbus.

Witnesses were able to assist the person who had initially fallen into the water.

Rodriguez's body was recovered from Lake Babcock around 5 p.m.