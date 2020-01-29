Authorities ID Lincoln couple as victims of I-80 rollover crash

Authorities have released the names of a Lincoln man who was killed and his wife, who was injured, in a rollover accident along Interstate 80 in central Nebraska.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 33-year-old Brendan Troutman and his wife as 28-year-old Tiya Troutman.

The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, about 3 miles east of Lexington.

Authorities say the Troutmans' westbound pickup truck ran into the median and then rolled in the westbound lanes. Two semitrailers collided as they slowed for the crash.

Authorities say one of the drivers was taken to a hospital.