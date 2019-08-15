Author Stephen King: 'I'm not THAT Steve King'

Renowned author Stephen King wants to make sure his fans know he's not a Republican Congressman from Iowa.

King tweeted out the clarification yesterday following comments made by Rep. Steve King about rapes and incest helping to populate the world.

The nine-term Republican congressman, representing Iowa's 4th District, said during a stop in Urbandale: “What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled those people out that were products of rape and incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?"

Despite being a prolific writer, Stephen King — whose Twitter account has nearly 5.4 million followers — has only tweeted about 3,500 times.

The author is best known for his widely popular horror fiction novels written over the course of several decades, many of which have been made into equally popular movies, including "It," "The Shining," "The Green Mile," "Misery," and "The Dark Tower" series.