Family that shared home with Aubrey Trail takes stand in Sydney Loofe murder trial

The Sydney Loofe murder trial continued on Friday as more witnesses were called to the stand.

On Friday morning, Aubrey Trail's landlord, Alan Koll, was called to the stand. (Source: KOLN)

Aubrey Trail, 53, is standing trial on charges of first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

Friday morning,the state called the family that shared a home with Trail, and his co-defendant Bailey Boswell, to the stand.

The landlord, Alan Koll, talked about how the duo described themselves as antique dealers and said Trail always paid his rent in cash. They lived in the basement apartment of the Koll home in Wilber for 4-5 months.

The landlord said he rarely saw Trail or Boswell, and that sometimes Trail would pay rent multiple months in advance. He said they were good tenants, until police came knocking on their door. Koll said he never saw the pair after that.

He did mention a strong smell of bleach coming from Trail and Boswell's unit on November 16, the day after Loofe was last seen alive.

His wife, Jennifer Koll, said she was the one who initially noticed the bleach smell Thursday around noon. She told the jury it consumed the house as soon as she walked inside and stuck around for a few days. Jennifer said she's allergic to bleach and the smell made her sick.

Her son, Dayton He, also testified. He was living in a bedroom that shared two walls with Trail and Boswell's apartment at the time of the alleged murder.

He said he started smelling bleach the night of Nov. 15 and it got stronger on the 16th.

While He said he never met Trail and Boswell and Jennifer only met the pair once, all three residents of the home said they never showed any signs of violence or criminal activity.

They also said, other than the bleach smell, they didn't notice or hear anything unusual the night of the 15th.

Alan did however, have to repair the apartment's air conditioner that week. He said around the same time he smelled bleach, he noticed the air conditioner for the apartment was running constantly and that parts of it were frozen. He said that happens when the thermostat is set really low. Alan said when he later got into the apartment he saw the temperature was set at 60 degrees. It was the middle of November, and he said it was cold outside.

Jennifer was also questioned about various statements she's made about the case in the past. Both the prosecution and the defense said Jennifer said she thought she saw Loofe with Boswell once in the summer and once on November 15th.

The state then told Jennifer that Loofe was at work when she thought she saw her on the 15th, according to their records. Jennifer said she could be mistaken.

The defense asked many questions about the alleged sighting of Loofe and Boswell together the summer of 2017. They said Jennifer told them she was mowing in the backyard of the home when she saw Boswell and a blonde woman get out of Boswell's car and go inside the apartment carrying groceries. She would later tell police she thought the blonde woman was Loofe.

The defense said Jennifer's story stayed consisted over several interviews and she always said she thought she saw Loofe. The prosecution asked her if she could be wrong and she said yes, she was a distance away.

Witness testimony is expected to continue throughout the day on Friday.