Aubrey Trail trial turns focus to cell phone data clues

Another day has gone by in the trial of Aubrey Trail without Trail in the courtroom.

Prosecutors have begun to circle back to what happened before Sydney Loofe died.

Witnesses told jurors where they believe Trail, Bailey Boswell and Sydney Loofe were in the days before Loofe went missing.

The same Lincoln police investigator who discovered where Loofe’s body was also tracked down Trail and Boswell's locations the two days before she vanished.

Based on cell phone data, Trail and Boswell checked into a Lincoln hotel on November 14th and after that, Boswell went to Loofe's house in Havelock.

LPD investigator Bob Hurley said, "My understanding was that she went and picked up Sydney from her house. She drove around north Lincoln. I had heard that she had smoked some marijuana, they drove around for a couple hours then she dropped off Sydney at her house.

“She being?” Hurley was asked.

“Bailey Boswell," he said.

The next day, on the 15th, Boswell would drive to Sydney Loofe’s house for a second time and drive her to Wilber.

Cell phone data showed both their phones arrived at Trail and Boswell's apartment around 8 p.m. and 30 minutes later Loofe’s phone was turned off. It was never turned back on while Bailey Boswell's phone remained on the entire night of November 15.