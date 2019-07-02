Aubrey Trail trial: Sex cult member testifies Trail said he was a vampire who could fly

A 22-year-old woman took the stand at the Sydney Loofe murder trial to share her account of being a "witch" in Aubrey Trail's sex cult.

The woman, who we've been ordered not to identify, said she met Trail and his co-defendant Bailey Boswell in July 2017 over Tinder.

After matching with Boswell on the dating app, she was introduced to Trail who told her he could provide a lifestyle unlike any other.

She told jurors Trail offered to pay for her car payments, rent and put her through school.

Trail asked her if she could have one thing in the world, what would it be- she told Trail she wanted her adoptive father dead because he sexually abused her for 10 years. Trail told her he could make that happen.

After this initial meeting Trail told the woman to think about joining his lifestyle.

The woman said she never told Trail or Boswell she wanted in, "I just kept coming around," she said.

That's when she started learning more. Trail told her he had a group of 12 women who he said were witches. Trail told her she could be the 13th.

He said the witches all had special powers that they got after taking souls. That meant to kill someone, the woman said.

She said Trail often talked about killing, once or twice a week the woman said. She believed Trail had killed before, mulitple times.

She said at one point Trail even tried to find her a woman to kill and she agreed to do it but it never happened.

Trail told the woman he was a vampire and required his witches to call him "daddy." He also said he could fly and read minds.

The woman said she believed him.

"He was very convincing," she said.

She said Boswell was a witch too, and the other members of the cult called her the "queen witch."

Trail required the members of his cult to spend at least one night at his apartment in Wilber a week. At those sleepovers the woman, Boswell and Trail would often engage in sexual activity. Many times Trail would just watch as Boswell and the women had sex.

Trail would often ask the woman how she wanted to torture people. The woman told the jury she told Trail she wanted to burn, cut and scalp people.

She said Trail would often choke her and Boswell while having sex but neither of them either lost consciousness.

She said Trail would require her to help with the antiquing business by cleaning antiques or writing price tags. She said he never used bleach or tools on his antiques.

Trail let her keep money she made selling his antiques, which he told her were stolen.

Trail also paid for her car payment and rent a few times, gave her a $200 allowance each week and offered her money whenever she was in need, even after she left the cult, she said.

The woman said she left when faced with the fact that she may have to kill someone in September, 2017. She said Trail told her she could leave whenever she wanted, until she took a soul.

The woman will continue her testimony Tuesday. The prosecution plans on calling more women apparently involved in the sex cult.