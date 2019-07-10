Aubrey Trail trial: FBI agent called to testify again; defense, prosecution both rest

Closing statements in the murder trial of Aubrey Trail were expected to be heard Wednesday, meaning the jury could start deliberations by the afternoon.

On Wednesday, the prosecution had one more chance to call witnesses and chose call FBI Agent Mike Maseth once again.

Maseth went over Sydney Loofe’s work schedules, showing she was at work most days that the defense alleges she was in Falls City with co-defendants Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell.

The prosecution also called a man who ran an auction house in Falls City, who Trail told investigators would have seen Loofe there.

“I remember an agent coming with pictures, pictures of females,” sai John Cummings of Falls City. “I didn’t recognize a photo of Sydney. I never saw Sydney there.”

Both sides rested their case after the witness.

After closing arguments, the jury will get instructions regarding deliberations and what they can find Trail guilty of.

He is charged with first-degree murder but could be found guilty of a lesser crime.

The jury will be sequestered during deliberations.