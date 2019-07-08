Aubrey Trail trial: Defendant still not present as state calls pathologist to testify

What is expected to be the last week of the Aubrey Trail murder trial started Monday morning, and yet again, the defendant was not present in the courtroom.

Trail, who has not appeared since an outburst on June 24, chose not to appear yet again to start the fourth week of the trial.

The trial continued Monday when the prosecution called the pathologist who performed Sydney Loofe’s autopsy to the stand.

Loofe was killed in mid-November 2017 after being reported missing on Nov. 15.

Her remains were found in Clay County, and Trail and his co-defendant Bailey Boswell were arrested in connection to the killing.

Dr. Michelle Elieff said on the stand she did the autopsy on December 7, a few days after Loofe’s body was found.

She described examining the body, which came in 13 different pieces.

She walked the jury through x-rays of the body and different photos from the autopsy, which were only shown to the jury.

Elieff said parts of Loofe’s neck, jaw and tongue were missing, adding it wasn’t likely that those parts of the body were missing because of animal predators in the field where the body was left.

Elieff also said Loofe’s neck was severely bruised, a sign of hemorrhage and strangulation, which was declared the cause of death.

There were also bruises and scratches on Loofe’s wrists, Elieff stated.

More testimony is expected on Monday afternoon.

Elieff is one of the prosecutions final witnesses, and it will then be the defense’s turn to call people to the stand.

It is possible the witness testimony is wrapped up before the end of the week.