Aubrey Trail due in court Friday, expected to change plea on one charge

One of the two people charged in the murder of Sydney Loofe, is expected to change one of his pleas on Friday in Saline County District Court.

Aubrey Trail is charged with first-degree murder, improper disposal of human remains and conspiracy to commit a felony. He previously entered not guilty pleas to all three charges. Trail and Bailey Boswell are both charged in the November 2017 murder of Loofe. Loofe's remains were found in garbage bags in rural Clay County in December 2017, after she had been missing for 19 days.

Documents filed in Saline County District Court on Thursday by Trail's Attorney Benjamin Murray, show he plans to change his plea to guilty on the improper disposal of human remains charge.

The document filed by Trail's attorney said, "Defendant wishes to enter a plea of guilty to the charge and accept responsibility for his actions."

Court documents show Trail and his attorney are scheduled to appear in front of Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson on Friday afternoon at 2:30 to change his plea.

Trail is scheduled to start a jury trial for the first-degree murder charge on June 17th. None of the documents filed Thursday indicate his expected change of plea on the improper disposal of human remains charge will affect the impending murder trial.