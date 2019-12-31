Aubrey Trail denied new trial

A district court judge has denied convicted murderer Aubrey Trail's request for a new trial "in its entirety."

In September, Trail's defense attorney Ben Murray filed a request for a new trial, citing an outburst that led to Trail slicing his throat had tainted the jury against him. The State of Nebraska had argued that a pre-planned outburst was not a valid reason for a new trial.

The decision by District Court Judge Vicky Johnson, filed on Monday in Saline County, states that "a defendant may not cause his own mistrial through his own misbehavior." The document also states that the court spoke with jurors individually and that "all indicated they could proceed and remain neutral."

Trail was convicted in July of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the November 2017 death of Sydney Loofe. The dismembered remains of her body were found weeks later in ditches along a state highway.

Trail is facing the death penalty, which is to be decided by a three-judge panel.

Co-defendant Bailey Boswell is still awaiting trial, also on a charge of first-degree murder. Her trial is slated to begin March 16 in Lexington. She also faces the death penalty if convicted.