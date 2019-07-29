Attorneys for accused killer Bailey Boswell want trial moved

Attorneys for Bailey Boswell, accused of muder in the death of Sydney Loofe, want her trial moved out of Saline County where co-defendant Aubrey Trail was convicted of Loofe's murder July 10th.

Boswell is scheduled for trial in October. Along with First Degree Murder, she is accused of impromper disposal of human remains.

Loofe, a 24-year-old Lincoln woman, was last seen in November 2017. Two weeks later, her body was found dismembered in 13 pieces in Clay County.

With a decision on whether or not Trail will face the death penalty still undecided, Trail is already requesting a new trial and now Boswell's attorneys argue that the extensive media coverage of the case would be prejudicial in seating an impartial jury to hear her case in Saline County. The defense argues there is a “pattern of deep and bitter prejudice” toward Boswell.

They are also objecting to cameras in the courtroom as well as requesting law enforcement not be able to testify wearing a uniform, badge or firearm. They want to exclude testimony related to witchcraft sorcery or the occult and they don’t want anyone to be able to wear memorial buttons or clothes.

A hearing on the change of venue request is scheduled for August 9th.