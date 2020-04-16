Attorney for La. pastor defying stay-at-home order hospitalized for coronavirus, report says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An attorney who is representing Pastor Tony Spell of the Life Tabernacle Church, told The Advocate newspaper Thursday he has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

Spell has made national headlines after being charged for defying Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order and holding church services in Central.

Spell’s attorney, Jeff Wittenbrink, 59, told The Advocate he attended two events at the Life Tabernacle Church earlier this month. One event was a news conference April 2 and the other event was a church service April 5.

The newspaper reports Wittenbrink has been in Baton Rouge General hospital since testing positive for the coronavirus Tuesday.

Wittenbrink told the newspaper he did not feel ill during any of the events at the Life Tabernacle Church and does not know how he contracted the coronavirus.

The attorney told the newspaper he had recently frequented several area stores and gas stations.

“I mean I just wasn’t careful,” he said.

Wittenbrink is serving as the local counsel for former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice and Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Spell hired Moore April 1 to represent him and defend him against the charges he was facing for defying the stay-at-home order.

Wittenbrink told the newspaper that his contraction of the coronavirus will not deter him from representing Spell and the Life Tabernacle Church.

The attorney also told the newspaper members of the church had their temperatures checked, practiced social distancing measures and used hand sanitizer during the service he attended April 5.

Spell was charged March 31 with six misdemeanor counts of disobeying the powers of the governor.

