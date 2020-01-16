Attorney: Kansas researcher denies concealing Chinese work

An attorney for a Kansas researcher accused of concealing work he was doing for China while employed at the University of Kansas is hitting back against a new indictment against his client.

Lawyer Peter Zeidenberg said Thursday that the case against Feng “Franklin” Tao has nothing to do with the Chinese government's alleged attempts obtain U.S. intellectual property.

A superseding indictment charged Tao with two counts of wire fraud and one count of program fraud for failing to disclose on conflict-of-interest forms the work he was doing for China while employed at the University of Kansas.