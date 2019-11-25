At-risk physical therapy assistant program at Iowa Western voted to continue

It's not just upcoming finals that have dozens of Iowa Western students feeling nervous. They’re worried that their major could be cut. Monday they got an answer.

The physical therapy assistant program is getting the rehab needed to stay alive at Iowa Western.

Program Director Dr. Todd Nierman said, “I can’t guarantee that we’ll keep accreditation this spring but I’m about 98 percent positive it will happen because of the plan we have in place and the improvements that we’ve made.”

Increased graduation rates and more graduates earning a license to practice has been the demand from a national accreditation group.

The Iowa Western Board of Trustees passed a resolution to do what it takes to meet those expectations.

Brent Siegrist, Trustee Board President said, “Some problems were identified, we went to the accreditation agency as an institution and said here’s our plan of action to make these things right and they said great and we’ll give you this much time.”

The deadline for a program report card is March first.

Iowa Western is hiring a consultant to help come up with a plan to show the accreditation commission that improvements are being made. Then a team of inspectors will come to campus in late April.

Thirty-eight students learning to be physical therapy assistants didn’t know until today’s trustees voted that their major would survive.

Student Austin Shippy said, “Just really excited it’s something I've been wanting to do for a while so excited they’ll keep it and hopefully keep it in the future.”

Parents are also thankful.

Carla Gress said,” It’s a great relief to know the board is going to support this program and provide the resources to make it successful.”

The trustees also voted to get reports on the progress of the changes at their monthly meetings. It’s hoped the accreditation commission will take the program off probation after next semester.

