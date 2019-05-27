At least one tornado confirmed in eastern Iowa Monday

The spate of recent tornadoes across the country resurfaced Monday - this time in Floyd County, Iowa.

A tornado touched down near Charles City.

Our sister station, KCRG, reports that the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado north of Charles City. Much of that area was under a tornado warning until 2 p.m. Monday.

Pictures and video showed a funnel moving across Floyd County with damage to the Floyd County Ag Center and Floyd County Fairgrounds.

There were no initial reports of injuries.