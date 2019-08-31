At least one injured in early morning shooting in Lincoln

Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that injured at least one person at the Royal Grove near NW 4th and W. Cornhusker early Saturday morning.

Authorities were called to the location just after 2 a.m. on reports that several people had been shot. Responding officers couldn't locate any victims but did find evidence that several shots had been fired.

Witnesses confirmed the gunfire. They said it happened in the parking lot.

Minutes later police got word that a female had arrived at a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. She confirmed to police that she had been shot in the parking lot of The Royal Grove. Capt. Ben Kopsa said she was being treated for a minor injury.

It's not clear if anyone else was injured.

Authorities believe a number of witnesses might have left the scene before officers arrived. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 402 441-6000.