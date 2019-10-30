At least four people taken to the hospital after early-morning crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- At least four people were transported to the hospital after a crash in central Lincoln early Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews on scene of a single-vehicle accident at 26th and Holdrege in Lincoln. (Source: KOLN)
According to police, a car hit a light pole near 26th and Holdrege just before 1 a.m.
LPD Captain Jake Dilsaver said at least four people were transported to the hospital following the crash. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police said the driver is being investigated for a possible DUI.