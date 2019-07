Four people were injured in a traffic accident at 52nd and Fort Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m.

Investigators say a pickup truck was northbound on 52nd Street and t-boned a Honda.

Two people from each vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment. At least two were transported with serious injuries.

East and westbound vehilces have stop signs to yield to north and southbound traffic on Fort.

Traffic was being rerouted northbound on 52nd at Grand.