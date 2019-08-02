At least 20 vandalisms since midnight reported in east Lincoln

Vehicle windshield shattered in East Lincoln (Source: Lincoln Police)
By  | 
Posted:

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It's been a busy night for officers in Lincoln as they investigate a number of vandalism cases on the east side of the city.

According to Lincoln Police, officers have worked at least 20 vandalisms since midnight Friday.

On August 2, from midnight to 5 a.m., police received reports of broken car windows in the neighborhood bordered by S 40th St. to S 56th St and Old Cheney to Pine Lake. These cases in both northeast and southeast Lincoln.

Police are urging people in that area to check your surveillance video and forward along any items of interest.

Read the original version of this article at www.1011now.com.

Car windshield shattered in East Lincoln (Source: Lincoln Police)
Rear-view mirror of car vandalized. (Source: Lincoln Police)
Vehicle window shattered in East Lincoln (Source: Lincoln Police)
Vehicle window broken in East Lincoln (Source: Lincoln Police)
 