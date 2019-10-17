One dead in Kearney-area crash involving cement truck, authorities report

Authorities have identified a person killed in a central Nebraska crash as a 38-year-old Elm Creek man.

The accident occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday, just east of Kearney. Authorities say a cement truck and a car collided, blocking the roadway.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office says Robert Boswell was driving a car west Thursday morning on a county road just east of Kearney when he crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound cement truck.

Boswell was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy has been ordered.

Authorities say the driver of the cement truck was not injured in the crash.