Astros’ players apologize for sign-stealing scheme

Houston Astros players Alex Bregman and José Altuve say the team is sorry for its sign-stealing scheme that was investigated and punished by Major League Baseball.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred disciplined the Astros after he found the team broke rules by using electronics to steal signs during its run to the 2017 World Series championship and again in the 2018 season. (Source: KTRK, CNN)

Astros owner Jim Crane and new manager Dusty Baker — who replaced the fired AJ Hinch — also spoke at a news conference Thursday at the team’s spring training facility.

Says Crane: “We cannot take back what happened.”

Altuve says there was a full team meeting Wednesday to discuss what happened.

