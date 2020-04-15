Assisted living members head home after two-week COVID-19 treatment

An assisted living home in Blair was hit particularly hard by COVID-19. Since a staff member contracted it, 17 other people have been receiving treatment at a hospital.

Tonight, some are back home.

We were at CHI Midland Hospital as they bid farewell.

It’s a good day for four members of the Carter Place assisted living center. Dona Nerry and three others were given a big goodbye after their two-week treatment for COVID-19

Dona Nerry said, “They were right there to take care of you and do what you need have done.”

Director of inpatient care Danny Burr says saying goodbye is the best part of health provider’s jobs.

“It really makes being a nurse what it supposed to be your hair to make people feel better and get them healthy and I feel like we did a great job with that with this group of patients,” said Burr.

But they’ll be missing them all the same. After two weeks of learning routines and making their health part of the hospital’s daily duties, it’s hard not to.

“It’s a good thing but it’s still tough it’s like you’re almost family to some of them I mean you’re not but it’s what it feels like,” said Burr.

After two weeks in isolation and being kept away from others at risk the health care providers gave them a clean bill of health and a ride home. Much to the delight of those being released first.

“Two of them were almost dressed before we got the whole sentence out of our mouth that they were going home so they were extremely excited they’re ready to go home definitely ready to go home,” said Burr.

Now, back to their daily lives, they’ll be able to spend time how they like. Nerry knows exactly what she’s going to do first.

“I’m going to cut my fingernails and get a perm,” said Nerry.

More patients are expected to be released back to the Carter assisted living center. They’re just staggering the number of people that go back to make sure nurses at the assisted living center can get everyone settled.

