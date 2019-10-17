Assault victim recovers as police investigate stabbing

An assault victim is recovering from a stab wound to the chest and a suspect has been detained.

Council Bluffs were called to the 300 block of North 17th Street to investigate a stabbing shortly before midnight on October 16th.

Officers located the victim who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

They also located a suspect and witnesses who where taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Council Bluffs Police Criminal Investigations Division at 712 328-4728 or Crime Stoppers 712 328-STOP (7867).