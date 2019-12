Omaha Police have booked an assault suspect while the victim recovers from stab wounds.

Officers were called to a location near 40th and Cass streets around 2:15 Sunday morning. They found the 25-year-old victim there and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said he'd been stabbed in an altercation with Nigel Wolf, 33.

Officers found Wolf at a nearby apartment. He was booked for Second Degree Assault and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.