Gabriel Cerna, 18, has been arrested in connection with a September shooting that injured a man at 10th and Center streets.

The 27-year-old victim was shot shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, September 8th. Police said he had suffered several injuries but the wounds were not life-threatening.

Cerna has been booked for Second Degree Assault and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.