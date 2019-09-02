Aspiring West Point cadet from Bellevue killed in weekend accident

A Bellevue man enrolled in West Point's preparatory school for potential cadets has died in a cliff-diving accident in the Catskills.

The U.S. Military Academy said in a release that cadet candidate Benjamin Bochtler died Saturday in the town of Hunter, where he'd gone during his free time. Bochtler was 20-years-old.

New York state police say he was hanging onto a rock ledge at a spot known as Fawn's Leap when a piece of rock broke off and sent him tumbling.

Bochtler entered the prep school in July 2019. He was prior service and enlisted in the United States Army in 2016 as an Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operator (15W). He attended Initial Entry Training at Fort Leonard Wood, MO, and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Huachuca, AZ. Bochtler was assigned to 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion at Fort Carson, CO from March 2018 to July 2019 and deployed to Afghanistan from April 2018 to January 2019 in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

“Cadet Candidate Bochtler had an incredible smile and infectious positive attitude. He was everyone’s friend. Ben was a prior-enlisted combat veteran who set a tremendous example and used his experience in the Army to help his fellow Cadet Candidates,” said COL Joshua Higgins, Commandant of the United States Preparatory School. “His warm personality and that big smile made a lasting impact on everyone at USMAPS. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and friends.”

The school enrolls soldiers and civilians aiming to become cadets and eventually Army officers.