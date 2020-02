Ashland Fire Chief Mike Meyer confirmed to 6 News on Tuesday that 70 people are on their way to the area from China to be quarantined for possible coronavirus.

Meyer said 70 medical staff and an ambulance are en route with them, bound ultimately for Camp Ashland.

Ashland officials were notified of the arrivals Monday night by Emergency Management, he said.

