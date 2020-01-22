Ashland fire puts out residential blaze, marijuana growing operation discovered

Ashland firefighters battled an early morning fire at 14th and Boyd in Ashland, Neb. Wednesday.

Three people lived in the residence and all got out safely, according to Ashland Fire officials.

No firefighters injured but the roof was considered dangerous so they battled the smokey blaze from an aerial unit.

The chief says the state fire marshal indicates an electrical problem caused the fire.

Following the fire, officials discovered marijuana growing in the bedroom and the basement of the house.

Charges are pending against a 60-year-old male for manufacturing marijuana, marijuana possession with intent to deliver, and possession over a pound of marijuana.

