Ashland crash renews dispute over loss of traffic signal

A crash near Ashland is adding to the controversy over removing a traffic signal. This after flood waters receded and traffic flow decreased.

The issue is at the intersection of Highways 6 and 66. NDOT said the temporary light there was no longer needed.

The Ashland Police Chief sent 6 News pictures of a crash at the intersection Thursday night.

The two drivers suffered injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening but the chief said it’s the second accident there since the traffic light was removed a few weeks ago.