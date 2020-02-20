As school bus seat belts bill again teeters in Unicam, mother fights in memory of her son

A Nebraska mother is continuing her fight to put seat belts in school buses.

Every year since 2002, Dawn Prescott has gone to lawmakers pushing for seat belts on school buses, but the bill has never advanced.

“It's time,” she said. “It's past time.”

She's been at it for more than a decade, after a school bus crashed here in Omaha, killing three people. She survived; her son did not.

But time is again running short.

A bill in the Nebraska legislature — LB634 — is at risk of dying if it is not selected as a priority bill on Friday.

“It's my mission to make sure that I do everything I can to make sure someone else doesn't go through what we went through,” Prescott said.

She was a chaperone on this school bus which plummeted from a bridge on West Dodge Road 19 years ago.

It’s a day Prescott said she’ll never forget.

“Bodies slamming into bodies causing impact. I believe my injuries on the left side were caused by an impact from another body,” she said.

One adult and three children died in the crash.

Ben, who was just 14 years old, is the reason Prescott is pushing for his bill.

“I can't save Ben,” she said. “I wish I could. I tried.”

Prescott climbed over bodies to get to her son.

In her mind, had he been wearing a seat belt, Ben would have lived to see what would have been his 33rd birthday this year.

“We did not put our other two boys on a school bus after the accident,” she said. “One time is a mistake. The second time would be inexcusable.”

The state of Iowa has done it. Seat belts are now required on all new school buses there after the Iowa Department of Education established the rule.

Iowa’s kids are gonna be safe as a result, why can’t Nebraska kids be just as safe.

Prescott is urging Nebraskans to call their senators Friday morning urging them to get the bill out of committee.

Her son has been gone for 19 years, and if it takes another 19 to get this bill passed…

“I'm gonna keep pushing,” she said.

She'll wait it out for Ben.