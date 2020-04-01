As more people head outdoors, local police stress social distancing

The point of the DHMS ordered by Governor Ricketts is to enforce social distancing even through law enforcement.

In some states like Virginia, they are working to prevent the spread of the virus by shutting down public basketball courts.

News cameras captured images of trash bags tied around rims - to keep people from playing.

Here in Omaha, the effort includes a push to keep people from gathering in groups of 10 or more. But for some - the rules are being met with mixed emotions.

With a day as nice as today, we were bound to see a lot of people outside.

That was the case here at Benson Park.

Omaha police are warning that you must follow the social distancing rules and others, or you could face a fine.

On a warm April afternoon, Benson Park saw many visitors. Many just trying to spend time outside of their homes.

But as the metro deals with the coronavirus outbreak, Omaha police have made it clear they'll enforce the state's public health directive order.

Douglas County and Sarpy County are under a directed health measure, which imposes an enforceable limit on public gatherings, among other things.

Police tell 6 News that people found in violation could receive a citation.

We met Tanya Pittman walking through Benson Park.

We asked if she supports police efforts to crack down on crowd control and possibly issue citations.

"Yes, so they will not be spreading the virus. We wanna make sure everyone is gonna be ok until this passes. So we need to keep our distance," said Pittman.

Jayden Merrill feels the same.

“I guess they could be doing that, there are some things that could be more important like crime and those things but this should be on their list to kinda keep people healthy,” said Merrill.

But Reon Wilson thinks his freedoms have been hampered enough.

"Don’t pull us apart and don't cite us for something that we've been doing since the dawn of time, which is just staying together,” said Wilson.

Omaha police tell us they'll continue to do compliance checks and follow up on tips and calls in an effort to control crowds and curb the spread of the virus.

Police in Bellevue and Papillion say they too would issue citations, but only as a last resort.

Along with OPD, they're asking for voluntary compliance, and say the goal is not to cite people, it's to educate the community about safe practices.

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO

