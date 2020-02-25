As economic, health concerns grow, China, South Korea report more coronavirus cases

China and South Korea are reporting more cases of the new virus that has been concentrated in North Asia, but concerns are growing about increasing clusters of the disease in the Middle East and Europe.

Electric screens about precautions against the illness COVID-19 are seen in a subway train in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

China reported 508 new cases and another 71 deaths. That brings mainland China’s totals to more than 77,600 cases and more than 2,600 deaths.

The new deaths bring the world’s total to more than 2,700.

South Korea now has the second most cases with 977. Health workers continue to find batches in the southeastern city of Daegu and nearby areas, where panic has brought towns to an eerie standstill.

As fears of the soaring viral outbreak grip Daegu and nearby areas, many residents are struggling as they try to avoid the disease.

Some stock up on instant noodles and rice, while others avoid any kinds of public activities. Wedding hall employees say they require guests to wear masks.

The outbreak is a sudden development for residents of the region, which hadn’t reported a case until last week. As the central government struggles to contain the outbreak, public anxiety over the virus is destabilizing everyday lives and causing a serious impact on the local economy.

Meanwhile, factories in China that make the world’s smartphones, toys and other goods are struggling to reopen after the virus outbreak idled the country’s economy. Even with the ruling Communist Party promising help, companies and economists say it may be months before production is back to normal.

The problem is supply chains: the thousands of companies that provide components, from auto parts to zippers to microchips. China’s are famously nimble, but the most sweeping anti-disease controls ever imposed left them short of raw materials and workers.

Automakers and other factories are reopening but production at some suppliers of smartphone components is as low as 10% of normal levels.

Trump defends $2.5B coronavirus request; Dems say it’s low

President Donald Trump says the urgent $2.5 billion funding request he sent lawmakers will help prepare the U.S. in the event of a coronavirus outbreak.

The Republican president says some of the money will help other nations ill-equipped to prepare for a deadly outbreak. Trump spoke at a business forum in India on Tuesday.

The White House budget office says the funding would be used for vaccine development, treatment and protective equipment.

Democrats say $2.5 billion is not enough. Coronavirus fears were credited with Monday’s 1,000-plus-point drop in the stock market.

The virus has slammed the economy of China, where it originated. But the U.S. has had only 14 cases of the disease.

1st virus cases reported confirmed in Austria, Croatia

Austrian public broadcaster ORF reports that authorities have confirmed the first cases of COVID-19 in the Alpine country.

ORF quoted authorities in the western state of Tyrol saying Tuesday that one of the two confirmed cases involved a person from northern Italy. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the individual had recently traveled there.

ORF reported that the patients currently have a slight fever and are being isolated at an Innsbruck hospital.

Croatian authorities also reported their first case, in a man who had recently been to Italy.

Iran official running anti-coronavirus task force has virus

A spokesman for Iran’s Health Ministry says the head of the country’s counter-coronavirus task force has tested positive for the virus.

The announcement on Tuesday comes a day after Iraj Harirchi gave a news conference with journalists in Tehran about the virus.

On Monday, Harirchi had been sweating and looked uncomfortable during the conference. On Tuesday, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour confirmed Harirchi had the virus.

The announcement comes as countries across the Mideast say they’ve had confirmed cases of the virus that link back to Iran, which for days denied having the virus.

The United Arab Emirates has banned all flights to and from Iran over the outbreak of the new coronavirus, just a day after its spread was announced across multiple Mideast nations from the Islamic Republic.

A spokesman at Iran’s Health Ministry says that the outbreak has killed 15 people in the Islamic Republic amid 95 confirmed cases. That’s according to Jahanpour, who gave the figure in an interview Tuesday on Iranian state television.

Jahanpour said many cases have links to Qom, a major Shiite religious center where other cases have emerged.

Canary Islands hotel quarantined after virus confirmed

Spanish officials say a tourist hotel on the Canary Islands has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The positive test was evidence that the Italian epicenter of the outbreak in Europe is spreading with vacationing Italians.

The press office for the town of Adeje on the island of Tenerife said Tuesday that the H10 Adeje Palace hotel was in quarantine. Spanish news media says some 1,000 tourists staying at the complex are not allowed to leave.

The virus also spread within Italy, as a woman from the northern Lombardy region tested positive in southernmost Sicily.

Civil protection officials on Tuesday reported a large jump of cases in Italy, from 222 to 283. Seven people have died, all of them elderly.

Abe: Flex hours, work style among key steps to fight virus

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the success of new measures such as letting employees work from home and expanding hospital treatment capacity will determine whether the country can control its virus outbreak.

Abe says slowing the pace of new infections is crucial to stopping the spread of the disease.

Japan has confirmed 850 cases, the third highest number behind China and South Korea.

The government is urging people with mild illness to stay home or go to family doctors instead of hospitals with specialized virus-control facilities, which are treating many seriously ill patients already.

IOC senior member: 3 months to decide fate of Tokyo Olympics

The longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee estimates there’s a three-month window to decide the fate of the Tokyo Olympics. The games are being threatened by the fast-spreading virus from China.

IOC member Dick Pound tells the Associated Press “you could certainly go to two months out if you had to.” The Olympics open on July 24.

Pound says if the virus has not abated by then “you are probably looking at a cancellation. This is the new war and you have to face it.”

Pound said he was speaking for himself, not for the IOC. He no longer serves on the IOC’s executive board where he was a member for two decades. He also sounded a hopeful note and urged athletes to keep training. He says “as far as we know you’re going to be in Tokyo.”

World shares mostly lower after Dow drops more than 1,000

Shares have opened lower in Europe after a mixed day in Asia following Wall Street’s worst session in two years.

Benchmarks fell Tuesday in Germany, France and Japan as the number of people confirmed infected with a new virus rose both inside and outside China.

A growing number of companies are forecasting their profits will suffer from disruptions caused by efforts to contain the virus that was first reported in central China.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped more than 1,000 points, wiping out its gains so far for 2020 as nervous investors scrambled for safety, loading up on gold, U.S. government bonds and other safe-harbor assets.

