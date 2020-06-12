As Iowa businesses reopen in Council Bluffs, concerns linger

Not everyone is excited about Iowa businesses opening up 100 percent.

“I’m a little concerned about it and a lot of people don’t have my opinion on that,” said Bambi Wilson, owner of Bambi’s Green Acres Natural Market.

Wilson believes Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is opening the state up too fast.

“The numbers have gone up and nobody’s talking about that. More and more people are getting less concerned about it -- not wearing masks and not being as careful,” she said.

Lydia Courtier on Friday was sitting outside in downtown Council Bluffs, enjoying the day. Courtier can see both sides to opening up the state.

“As far as the economy goes, that’s a benefit because small businesses need to be open but of course that’s going to expose people more to the risk of COVID-19,” she said.

For Wilson, business has been slow but she said her small shop gives her an advantage over larger businesses.

“I’m a small enough store that we rarely have more than 10 people -- usually a lot less than that at a time,” she said. “We’re small enough we can sanitize things immediately after people leave.”

“We’re kind of following our own guidelines. We were considered essential, thank God for that. I never had to close down entirely but we did have to shorten our hours significantly,” Wilson added.

Courtier said it is good to open up the economy and people who want to go out have to be responsible.

“That’s why, if you aren’t feeling well stay home,” Courtier said.